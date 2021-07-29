Cuba and Algeria to Strengthen Business Relations





Havana, July 28 (ACN) Cuba and Algeria reiterated on Wednesday their willingness to strengthen business exchange and diversify economic and trade relations in the benefit of their peoples.



The initiative was stated forth during a virtual meeting between the vice-president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, Ruben Ramos and the general director of Algeria’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quahiba Behloul.



The two government officials identified sectors for mutual exchange such as biotechnology, agriculture, construction and medicine, according to the Cuban Chamber of Commerce.

Cuba and Algeria have enjoyed close friendly and cooperation ties since that African nation obtained its independence in 1962.