Cuba Lifts Customs Tariffs to Import of deficit Products





Havana, July 16 (ACN) Incoming Cuban and Foreign travelers will be allowed to import toilet items, medicines and food stuffs as of next Monday, July 19 with no limits and exempt of tariffs medications.



In a TV appearance, Cuban Minister of Finances and Prices Meisi Bolanos, said that the imports will come in the baggage coming with the travelers, not in the shipments sent before or after travelers arrive at the destination.



However, the minister said that travelers arriving at the tourist centers of Varadero and Cayo Coco key in western and central Cuba, will be limited to only bring a baggage with them on the plane storage due to the sanitary COVID 19 measure in force in the country.



The exceptional authorization will run till December 31st because it aims at improving the deficits in the country. This is not the first time the government takes such a measure, since in 2008 following the passage of hurricanes there was a decision to drop tariffs in the case of food imports by travllers arriving in the country.