Cuba's largest coffee exporter closes a good six-month period





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Jul 14 (ACN) A score of international clients attest to the good results achieved by the enterprise AltoSerra, Cuba's largest coffee exporter, which in the first half of 2021 fulfilled its sales plan in values with Arabica coffee, marketed in Europe and Asia.



After becoming in January 2020 the first source of exports in this province, AltoSerra is expected to be one of the driving forces of local development of the province. This efficient socialist state enterprise materialized that year its first direct operation by sending 198 tons of coffee to the European market, a volume that it hopes to exceed now with 252 tons by the end of its harvest in August.



In the last year and a half, AltoSerra pole has diversified its export portfolio and ventured into the production of cocoa and other highly demanded goods such as charcoal, of which it has shipped 100 tons so far this year.



AltoSerra's operations last year included the sale of 318 tons of gold coffee to the joint ventures of the Mariel Special Development Zone, making it one of the Cuban entities with the largest participation in that strategic area.



In general, the prestigious Guantanamo industry founded in 1987, National Vanguard for almost three decades and one of the most efficient in the business system of the Ministry of Agriculture, closes the first half of 2021 with good results, also fulfilling its commitment to the domestic sale of exportable coffee and that destined for domestic consumption.



Maintaining a high quality product to fulfill the demanding requirements of the international market is a commitment of this entity. AltoSerra has a certified integrated management system and promotes, together with scientific institutions of the territory, 14 local and national projects to improve its productive matrix and increase the added value of its offers.



AltoSerra's contribution represents between 50% and 60% of the Cuban coffee exported today. It has plans to add new markets to its usual clients in Europe, Asia and Oceania.





