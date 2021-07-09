Cuba and Turkey sign governmental agreement on cooperation in agriculture and fisheries





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Turkey's Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Akif Özkaldi, and the Cuban ambassador to that Eurasian country, Luis Amorós Núñez, signed on Wednesday a cooperation agreement in the field of agriculture and fisheries.



Both representatives stressed in their statements that the agreement provides great opportunities both to develop joint cooperation projects in the agricultural and fisheries sector and to identify other areas of common interest to this end.



Amorós Núñez said that the agreement reveals the good state of diplomatic ties between the two countries, which continue to grow even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and promotes cooperation in the areas of agriculture, plant and animal health and production, fisheries and the food industry.



On his end, the Turkish vice-president said that the legal instrument should take bilateral agricultural relations to a higher level in keeping with his country’s interest in diversifying bilateral relations and increasing mutual contacts for the benefit of both nations.



He also stressed that Cuba has been one of the key partners in Turkey's strategy to expand relations with Latin America, and emphasized the aspiration to put their economic ties on a par with bilateral political relations.



After the ceremony, both representatives held a meeting to discuss the steps to implement the agreement.