Cuban economy minister praises collaboration between private and State companies





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Cuban deputy prime minister and minister of economy and planning, Alejandro Gil Fernandez, highlighted today the new possibilities for national development offered by the non-state project of Las Tunas, Plasticos Bahamonde.



On Twitter, the Cuban executive highlighted that this initiative constitutes a sample of the active collaboration of all economic actors, to boost the country's economy.



On the same social media, Gil Fernandez shared a report from Granma newspaper published on Tuesday, which stressed that this project is a novel proposal that seeks greater ecological and financial sustainability, which has as its main objective the protection of the environment and the use of innovation in the search for cheaper and more sustainable solutions.



The generalization of this initiative would benefit practically 100% of the economic sectors, from tourism and agriculture to the construction materials and household industries.



These products have a high potential to become exportable items, due to the advantages of plastic wood in relation to humidity: rigid, resistant and without risk of fungus and insects.