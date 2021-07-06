Cuban ministry of agriculture in western province recovers its rhythm after tropical storm





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Jun 6 (ACN) About 6,000 quintals of different crops were harvested in the province of Camagüey as part of the measures adopted by the local delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAGRI) to prevent the loss of plantations due to the rains caused by tropical storm Elsa.



Although rainfall was low in the territory due to this meteorological organism, immediate action was taken and 1,000 quintals of pumpkin were extracted from the fields, as well as other products that were ready to be harvested, among them corn and mango.



In addition, the harvest of more than 3,000 tons of rice was speeded up, and in the coming days the intention is to maintain this rhythm to take advantage of the peak of the harvest of this cereal, told Cuban News Agency Julio Velazquez Avila, delegate of MINAGRI.



In the State Agricultural Markets and sale sites in several municipalities, these volumes of foodstuffs were marketed, he added.



The return to their places of origin of more than 50,000 head of cattle that had been moved to higher areas was another of the actions carried out in the demarcation after the declaration of the normality phase.



The 28 irrigation machines in the province, distributed mainly in Sierra de Cubitas, Esmeralda and Camagüey, were reassembled, since they had been secured with ground moorings and the dismantling of their tires.