Cuba and Sahrawi Arab Republic ratify willingness to strengthen economic ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Cuba and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) ratified their willingness to continue strengthening economic ties beneficial to both governments.



During a meeting held between Déborah Rivas, Cuban deputy minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment and Omar Bulsan, ambassador of the Arab nation in this capital, the government representatives exchanged about the possibilities for the expansion of trade relations between the two nations, the Cuban representative publishes in her Twitter profile.



"Always a pleasure to receive at the @MINCEX_CUBA the dear Ambassador of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic SE @OmarBulsan. We exchanged on the strengthening of economic and commercial ties between our countries," Rivas tweeted.



Last February 27, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the proclamation of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, recalled the strong ties of friendship that unite both peoples.



In that sense, Emilio Lozada García, director general of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted on Twitter the ties of friendship and cooperation that unite Cuba with the people of that nation, part of the former Spanish province of the Spanish Sahara, later illegally annexed by Morocco in August 1979.



Both nations established diplomatic relations on January 21, 1980, although the friendship between the two peoples began in the 1970s, with the founding of the Polisario Front, which seeks to end the Moroccan occupation and achieve self-determination for the Sahrawi people, and has been consolidated mainly in health and education.



In December 1977 medical solidarity began, with the sending of a brigade with the first 11 doctors, and currently 13 collaborators provide services in the refugee camps and a group of eight Cuban teachers give classes in the Simón Bolívar secondary school, for the formation of the new generations of Saharawis.



Western Sahara was initially a colony of Spain, until the Republic was born on February 27, 1976; however, at present most of the SADR territory is in the hands of Morocco, and only a small portion, the so-called liberated territories, remain under the power of the Saharawi government.

This territory, comprising some 266,000 square kilometers, is located in North Africa, bordering the Atlantic Ocean to the west, between Mauritania to the east and south, Morocco to the north, bordering Algeria to the northeast, and has an estimated population of 513,000 inhabitants.