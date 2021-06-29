U.S. measures block flow of remittances to Cuban families, Cuban FM denounces





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) The United States measures in force against Cuba prevent the regular and institutional flow of remittances to Cuban families, foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla denounced today on Twitter.



According to the Cuban foreign minister, these U.S. restrictions also cause hard impacts on the self-employed or private sector, in addition to hindering links with Cubans living in that country and hindering family reunification.



In his speech presenting the Resolution "Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba", on June 23, the Cuban diplomat denounced that the 243 unilateral coercive measures adopted by the Trump administration seek to restrict the arrival of U.S. travelers and harm third-party tourist markets.



In addition, the unjust sanctions have sought to deprive the island of fuel supplies, chase health services provided in numerous countries and increase harassment of commercial and financial transactions in other markets.



The human damage of the blockade is incalculable. No Cuban family's life escapes the effects of this inhumane policy. No one could honestly affirm that it does not have a real impact on the population, said Rodriguez Parrilla in New York.



Due to the injustice represented by the unilateral and inhuman blockade against Cuba, 184 nations of the world demanded for the 29th time since 1992 the lifting of this policy imposed 62 years ago by Washington.