Cuba creates group to support coordination between enterprises and non-state management forms





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) On initiative of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC by its Spanish acronym) in Havana, the Management Group for the articulation or interrelation between the socialist state enterprise (EES by its Spanish acronym) and the non-state forms of management (FGNE by its Spanish acronym) was formed.



Nicolas Valladares Maite, president of ANEC in Cuban capital, explained to ACN that its creation is the result of the workshop Import-Export: facilitating processes, held in recent weeks at its provincial headquarters especially for self-employed workers (TCP by its Spanish acronym) and cooperatives, who also shared knowledge, experiences and concerns with representatives of different entities.



He pointed out that in its three editions rich debates arose, so it was necessary to look for a mechanism that, besides giving continuity to what was learned in classes, would contribute to unblock issues, to respond to the main problems posed by the non-state forms of management in the necessary integration or link with the business sector.



This initiative is intended to create a platform or network to support and enable a more productive and creative interaction between the SEEs and the FGNEs that have grown up in recent years, and which will surely be further strengthened when the legal standards for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are approved.



ANEC in Havana has started a process that should not stop, and it will be necessary to continue training even in other very important topics such as quality, management, credit policy, to update this sector, in which, as we have seen in the classes, there are very good workers, revolutionary people, young people who are committed to have their life project in Cuba.



Some TCPs or cooperative members also suggested facilitating access to bank loans, having an arbitration body to settle a dispute or conflict before going to court, and being able to bid with different importing entities for the products or services they need for their businesses.