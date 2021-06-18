Cuban cooperative signs agreement with Ministry of Education





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 18 (ACN) The Non-Agricultural Cooperative (CNA) Decorarte, and the Empresa Productora de Materiales Varios para la Enseñanza (Empromave), of the Ministry of Education, through a letter of intent signed on Thursday to join forces in the supplying of toys and teaching means to schools throughout the country.



Laura San Marfu Tristá, marketing director of Decorarte's children's brand Gabi & Sofi, informed ACN that the signing of the document took place at the Center for Educational Scientific Exchange, in the Cuban capital, with the participation of Francisco Batista, director of Empromave, and Ariel Balmaseda, president of the cooperative.



From this Thursday, Decorarte officially recognizes in Empromave a strong ally for the execution and increase of its productive lines, and the intention of the CNA is to carry out productions of interest for the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Cuba.



The signatories agreed to unify efforts in the execution of works, in the management of goods for the production and commercialization of media for education, as well as to achieve complementarity in the execution of services of mutual interest and for the national economy.



The letter of intent also expresses the agreement to prioritize subcontracting, in compliance with the country's strategy to promote partnership processes and import substitution.



San Marfu Tristá also highlighted that Gabi & Sofi's articles are characterized by designs that favor development and promote human, civic and spiritual values with play as a learning tool.



Producing, reproducing and commercializing graphic prints, articles and personalized products, in addition to executing graphic, industrial and urban design projects, are included in the mission of the Decorarte Non-Agricultural Cooperative, based in the tourist pole of Varadero.



The website at https://empromave.gemined.cu/ explains that Empromave is the only one of its kind in Cuba, so its services are essential for the national education system as it produces the necessary means for the teaching and learning process, and also provides subsequent repair and maintenance services.