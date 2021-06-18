Díaz-Canel describes as fair the pension increase for combatants of the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez described as fair the decision to raise the pensions of combatants of the Revolution.



The president wrote on Twitter that the measure benefits veterans of the clandestine struggle and of the Rebel Army, as well as former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) who suffer from disabilities as a result of their missions.



The new pension plan, approved by the Temporary Working Group engaged in the ongoing monetary reform known as Task Ordering, favors more than 13,000 Cubans, including 12,379 retired combatants of the Rebel Army and the Clandestine Struggle, who will now get another 1,528 pesos.



This amount will replace the Social Assistance benefit for the 65% who currently receive it, and it will be applied to the 4,288 combatants until now uncovered by the said benefit.



Regarding the concept of partially disabled, which only applies to former FAR and MININT members, the Working Group explained that they suffered disabilities on the line of duty, mostly during international missions or combat actions, and today, due to their age, their health is more affected.



The Cuban government decided to raise the current pension of 3,691 of those combatants and to exempt them from mandatory work, but if they decide to get a job at any given workplace they will get the said pension on top of the salary paid for that job.



Likewise, the Temporary Working Group agreed to extend until December 31, 2021 the validity of the fiscal stamps paid that individuals and legal entities paid for in convertible Cuban pesos (CUC) and reviewed the current progress of the monetary reform, the future operation of the wholesale price system, and the preparation, approval and issuance of new 109 legal standards.