More sustainable cements under production in central Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) The production of cements with a high content of pozzolanic tuffs, such as PZ-25 and PP-35, stands as an ecological and economic alternative promoted by Cementos Cienfuegos S.A., whose purpose is to preserve the environment and guarantee the sustainability of this industry.



Odalis Sánchez Díaz, quality manager of the enterprise, told ACN that both PZ-25 and PP-35 contain less clinker in their composition, which reduces the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and reduces energy consumption.



“If we succeed in obtaining larger volumes of these aggregates, we will be able to make a more rational use of the pure product and increase cement production with equal amounts of clinker for the benefit of housing construction,” she remarked.



Both modalities of the so-called gray gold are highly resistant to marine aerosols, protect steel from corrosion, and make buildings more sustainable, she added.



The Portland PZ-25 cement is recommended for works near the sea and to make mass concretes such as those used in the walls of dams, whereas Portland PP35 is used in reinforced concrete for non-structural prefabricated elements.



Cementos Cienfuegos S.A., the largest company of its kind on the island, produces three variants of this product: P-35 (people’s No. 1 choice for housing construction), PP-35, and PZ-25. The enterprise recently resumed production after a stoppage in the first four months of 2021 for lacking of pet coke fuel due to the U.S. blockade of Cuba.



Since May 18, it has produced some 60,000 tons of cement for prioritized social and economic programs such as the National Housing Program and the construction of hydraulic transfer systems and tourism facilities.