Cuban Customs Suspends Payment of Services in USD





Havana, June 15 (ACN) The Cuban General Customs Office announced the suspension of cash payments in US dollars for tariffs and services related to imports.



Last June 10, the Cuban Central Bank announced the temporary suspension of cash bank deposits in US dollars as of June 21st. As a consequence banking and financial institutions will not accept that currency by individuals or legal entities including the payment of tariffs or custom services related to imports.



Such payment must be made in other currencies accepted by the Cuban Central Bank or through transfers to hard-currency cards operating in Cuba.