Turkish Airways Resumes Flights to Cuba





Havana, June 14 (ACN) Turkish airways will resume flights to Cuba on June 18 after the air connection was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The announcement was made by Mustafa Dogan, Turkish Airways Sales vice-president for The Americas during a meeting with Cuban ambassador to Ankara Luis Amoros at the island’s embassy in Turkey.



The Cuban diplomat stressed the safety of the Cuban destination for Turkish tourists and other visitors from around the world and he referred to the rigorous sanitary protocols underway on the island to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, according to the webpage of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The two government representatives addressed actions aimed at expanding the operations of Turkish Airways to Cuba in order to increase the number of arrivals from that country to the Caribbean destination and also to consolidate bilateral air transportation links.