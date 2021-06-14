Cubay Extra Añejo 1870 rum receives award in Belgium







HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) The International Taste and Quality Institute (ITQI) awarded two stars to Cubay Extra Añejo 1870 rum for its excellence, said Orlando Borrero, president of the Cuba Ron S.A. Corporation.



In declarations to Prensa Latina, the executive commented that this result ratifies the positioning in Europe of Cuban rum for its quality, as well as the potential to continue growing in a very demanding market.



We can say that this recognition to the excellence of our products is not the first one, since they date back to 2013, he specified after the award given on Friday by the ITQI, an institute based in Brussels, considered a world leader in the evaluation and certification of food and beverages for human consumption.



According to Borrero, before the Cubay Extra Añejo 1870, was awarded in 2013, also with two stars, the rum Santiago Extra Añejo 12 years, while in 2016, 2017 and 2018 received three stars the Isla del Tesoro rum, which deserved another laurel for this result of three consecutive annual awards.



Undoubtedly, this is an element of distinction in which we work at Cuba Ron S.A. to achieve and sustain it over time, thus demonstrating the quality of the corporation's offerings, stressed its president, who led a delegation also composed of the vice president of Business, Yuset Llerena, and the legal director, Alicia Martínez.



During the stay on Belgian soil, the Cuban representation carried out various activities, including meetings with businessmen to whom it presented the wide range of products available.