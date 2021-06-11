Financial system responds to White House actions





HAVANA, Cuba,Jun 11 (ACN) The implementation, as of June 21, of Resolution 176 of the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC), which stipulates that Cuban financial and banking institutions cannot receive cash deposits of U.S. dollars, is a legitimate reaction of the Caribbean nation to the tightening of the White House's measures.



This was stated by executives of that organization and the Cuban foreign ministry ( MINREX by its Spanish acronym) on the radio program Mesa Redonda, while denouncing the impact of the illegal U.S. sanctions against the normal functioning of the country.



Marta Sabina Wilson González, Minister-President of the BCC, explained that the decision taken was necessary since the bank has no other option because it has dollars that it cannot deposit in its foreign accounts and it is impossible to carry out trade operations for the acquisition of goods such as fuel, food and medicines.



On his part, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, general director in charge of the United States of MINREX, detailed that in recent years the blockade measures have tightened, and the nation, especially in recent months, has faced a combination of factors that made the U.S. dollar to be disproportionately in the country.



The above is combined with the extraterritorial effect of the criminal economic war, with the inclusion of Cuban entities in the black lists of the U.S. State and Treasury Departments, which have a practical and marked impact on the development of Cuban foreign trade and its financial relations, he commented.



As a consequence of the pressure, intimidation and dissuasion policy exercised by the U.S. government against Cuban financial institutions, so far this year 35 foreign banking entities have closed their operations with Cuba and, of them, 12 were penalized with multimillion-dollar fines for violating the provisions of the White House, said Yamile Berra Cires, vice president of the BCC.



Resolution number 176 is a temporary provision and will change when the current situation, marked by constant aggressions against Cuban banks, is modified, the executives concluded.