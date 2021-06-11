Cuban central province to produce a large part of the cement demanded in Cuba





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) Cementos Cienfuegos, located in this province, will produce a large part of the demand for this product in Cuba, after restarting the manufacturing process stopped during the first four months of the year, due to the absence of pet coke fuel, because of the U.S. blockade on the island.



From May 18 to date, the industry has produced some 50, 000 tons (t) of the so-called gray gold, the volumes of which will be destined to prioritized economic and social works in the country, such as the construction of hydraulic transfer systems, investments in tourism or the National Housing Program.



Ernesto Galvez Suarez, production manager of the plant, told the Cuban News Agency that the deliveries were sent directly to the market to supply the central and eastern regions of Cuba.



On the other hand, given the impossibility of making exports due to the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to convert the 100,000 tons of clinker destined for foreign clients into cement and commercialize it in stores in freely convertible currency (MLC), such is the case of the Caribe Chain of Stores, the executive added.



They also market the product in bags and in bulk in domestic currency to the population through the Domestic Trade stores.



At the same time, Odalis Sanchez Diaz, quality manager, emphasized the importance of incorporating cements with additions, such as pp-35 and pz-25, as they are much more cost-efficient and sustainable by allowing a rational use of the pure product and contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.



This cement factory was founded in May 1980 under the name of Cemento Carlos Marx and in 2001 became a joint venture, Empresa Mixta Cementos Cienfuegos S.A. It is considered one of the largest of its kind in Latin America.