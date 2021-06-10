Downtown Havana Hotel to Welcome Foreign Visitors





Havana, June 9 (ACN) The emblematic Habana Libre Tryp Hotel in downtown Havana readies to open doors to foreign visitors given the enforcement of new sanitary protocols.



Hotel vice-director Juan Carlos Colina said that thanks to the sanitary measures will soon begin to welcome visitors under a period of isolation upon their arrival here, for which all control measures are being taken.



The Havana Libre Hotel is one of the facilities in the capital city hosting the health vaccination intervention for tourist workers, which includes the immunization of three thousand employees from different tourist companies and facilities.

