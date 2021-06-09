Cuba passes regulations for the activity of national travel agencies





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of tourism passed on Monday a regulation for the activity of national travel agencies, according to which these entities are the only ones of their kind authorized to carry out activities such as issuing, receiving and attending to travelers, representing foreign tour operators, and designing and commercializing tourist packages.



Resolution 132/2021, published in Official Gazette number 46 (Extraordinary), indicated that these agencies will also be in charge of the hiring and service of tourist guides, the leasing and sale of air capacities, visa extensions and the commercialization of tourist cards.



Likewise, they will mediate in the sale of reservations and services in all types of lodging establishments; transportation capacities; insurance policies (covering risks derived from travel); extra-hotel services; and airline tickets.



The Resolution provides that national travel agencies will be the only ones allowed to sell telephone cards, postcards, maps and tourist guides, as well as to offer tourist information and promotion.



These entities must organize programs for international events and meetings to be held in Cuba, sell reservations for cultural and receptive centers and activities, and rent premises.