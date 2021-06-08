All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Havana to open online hardware store for self-employed workers



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Cuba will inaugurate on June 15 for the self-employed sector the online electronic hardware store "Tu Solucion" (Your Solution), which will sell office and printing equipment, consumables, electronic components and those for communication networks, as well as cell phone parts and accessories.

The Business Group of Informatics and Communications announces on its website that payments may be made through the national electronic payment systems Enzona and Transfermovil, bank transfers, or the point of sale located at Solintel, S.A., with cards issued in freely convertible currency.

According to the information, in order to guarantee stability in the supply, the entity has already signed two supply contracts that will allow it to have merchandise in consignment warehouses.

Solintel, S.A. is part of the Information Technology and Communications Business Group, and is one of the foreign trade companies that provides export and import services to non-state management in the country.

