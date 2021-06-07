Varadero Beach will Become a Smart City





Varadero, Matanzas, June 4 (ACN) Varadero Beach, the renowned sun-and-beach tourism area in western Matanzas province is expected to become a smart city following a project starting this month which includes the computerization of services and decision-taking processes based on real time data.



The project will start with a diagnostic stage, which is part of the initiative of the Technological and Scientific Park Society (PCTM). The project will run till 2024 by providing the tourist center with added values.



Technological Park president Diego Castilla told ACN that the diagnostic actions to consider the current computerization level of the area will be carried out by students and professors from the University of Matanzas.



The project viability is given by the current access to 4G communications, a modern technological infrastructure and the fact that Varadero is a priority area due to its economic importance, said the specialist.



Our goal is to get the certification by world agencies to declare Varadero a smart city based on all international standards to get that status, said Castilla and noted “we have enough potential here to advance the project very fast; the intensive use of I.T. and the computerization of public services will favor tourists and local citizens, while this will also benefit the private economic sector.