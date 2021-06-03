Cuba and United Arab Emirates ratify willingness to increase trade and investments





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) The Chambers of Commerce of Cuba and Abu Dhabi ratified Tuesday their willingness to work together for the sake of bilateral trade and investment agreements between Cuba and the United Arab Emirates.



According to reports in the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Cubaminrex, so it was announced in an online meeting between the vice president of the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba, Ruben Ramos Arrieta, and the Director General of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Helal Almheiri, who talked about sectors of mutual interest and joint work prospects.



The Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the United Arab Emirates signed in April a Memorandum of Understanding intended to boost economic and trade relations of mutual benefit for the two peoples and governments.

Likewise, last October, Antonio Carricarte and Humaid Bin Salem, presidents of the Chambers of the two nations, held a videoconference to promote trade relations.



Cuba and the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations in 2002, but it was not until 2015 that the Arab country opened its embassy in Havana, and until 2018 that the Caribbean nation reciprocated with the opening of its own in Abu Dhabi.