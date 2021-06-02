Cuba Reported over 100 Thousand Foreign Visitors in April 2021





Havana, June 1 (ACN) Cuba received 101 thousand 297 foreign tourists from January to April this year, considered a slight recovery in the field thanks to a progressive normalization of air transportation at the world level and the implementation of control and prevention measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Latest statistics say that the fourth month of this year saw 24 thousand 384 arrivals, an increase with respect to February and March when the country reported 21 thousand 503 and 19 thousand 526 foreign visitors respectively.



Out of the total figure reported in April, 8 thousand 645 travelers were Cubans residing abroad, while the main source countries of foreign tourists were Russia, Germany, Spain and Canada.