Non-state management forms in central Cuban province sign import contracts





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) Several non-state management forms (FGNE by its Spanish acronym) in the province of Cienfuegos have signed contracts to carry out imports through companies approved for this purpose, following the entry into force of Resolution 315 of 2020, published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba, with the aim of boosting the country's economy.



Nuri Menencia Santo, foreign trade specialist in the territory, told the Cuban News Agency that the Cuban Fund for Cultural Goods (FCBC to its Spanish acronym), the DIVEP Base Business Unit, Copextel and CONSUMIMPORT are among the entities that are currently working in this direction.





She pointed out that to date more than 93,000 dollars have been received from import sales, since the interested parties must make the payments in freely convertible currency(MLC by its Spanish acronym), with the previous opening of accounts in the banks destined for this purpose.

She also explained that the FCBC signed four contracts for an amount of over 52, 000 dollars and registered and authorized 37 files to acquire raw materials and machinery for 27 artistic creators and four self-employed workers (TCP by its Spanish acronym), all of them with accounts created in MLC.



On the other hand, the expert added, DIVEP has processed requests from six TCPs, who need raw materials and equipment from abroad, and of these, two agreements have already been reached.



In the case of COPEXTEL, there is a request in process from a private worker and CONSUMIMPORT also signed an agreement with DIN Union Creativa, which performs work on its own at the Carlos Marx Cement Factory and made a transaction for some 30, 000 dollars.



However, the materialization of some of these contracts is evidence of the willingness of the foreign trade, foreign investment and international economic cooperation department in Cienfuegos, whose specialists are constantly working to promote the acquisition of foreign currency necessary for the nation's economic activities.