Havana Club Profundo, new product of the legendary rum brand





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) The joint venture Havana Club International S.A. launched a new product called Havana Club Profundo, the result of the experience and innovation skills of its rum masters.



Described as an exquisite, versatile, complex rum that reveals a different quality in every sip, this new product comes with the slogan Vive Profundo (Live profoundly) and is intended to please demanding customers and connoisseurs alike.



It is also recommended for reviving refined cocktails, such as the classic natural Daiquiri and other related drinks for special occasions.



Profundo is bottled in the transparent version of the Havana Club 7 Years Old bottle, so that its distinctive straw-yellow color, characteristic of the aging process, can be appreciated. The predominant blue color in its presentation refers to the distillery where it was born: Santa Cruz del Norte, whose shores are bathed by the Atlantic Ocean.



It also highlights that the new rum will be part of Havana Club's permanent portfolio and will be present in almost all Cuban retail chains and tourism facilities.



Its creators define its scent as intense, typical of cane spirits, fruity, with herbaceous nuances and notes of oak wood and a smooth, harmonious, herbaceous, dry flavor marked by its lasting permanence in the mouth and persistent aftertaste.



Havana Club International S.A. was created in November 1993 by the Cuban company Cuba Ron S.A. and the French group Pernod Ricard, of which it is today one of the 11 major spirits brands.



In 2007, the Havana-based company opened a new distillery in San José to meet the growing demand for aged rums and its export commitments to more than 120 countries around the world, except the United States, where because of the blockade, Cuban products are banned. In 2020 alone, it sold more than 4.4 million cases (1.7 million in Cuba).