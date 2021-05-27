Cuba participates in business forum to promote relations between the Caribbean and Dubai





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Cuba took part in the "Virtual Roadshow-Caribbean, Public Sector" Business Forum, held Tuesday by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



The Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba reported on Twitter that this online event aims to promote trade relations, business, integration and stronger links between Dubai and the Caribbean.



Last November, the president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba Antonio Carricarte and his counterpart in Dubai, Hamad Buamim, stated in a videoconference their interest in boosting bilateral economic ties and discussed ways to ensure that Cuban and UAE companies have more information and mutual knowledge in order to promote exchanges and negotiations.



Cuba and the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations on March 18, 2002 on the basis of respect and cooperation.