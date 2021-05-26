OXFAM Reports on Impact by US Blockade on Cuban Society





Havana, May 25 (ACN) OXFAM international organization presented a report Tuesday in Havana on the impact by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade on Cuban Society and women’s life.



The report was based on a research by the Center for Studies on the World Economy, in collaboration with several social actors.



Entitled “The Right to Live without Blockade: Impacts of the US Sanctions on the Cuban People and the life of Women,” the report gives a clear idea of what’s like living in Cuba under the US economic siege, particularly in the current scenario marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The thick report focuses on the human side of the issue including testimonies by women and historic data related to the aggressive US policies against the Caribbean nation, said Elena Gentili, OXFAM director in Cuba.



Speaking to reporters, Gentili said that the US blockade reinforces the patriarchal system while disregarding differentiated necessities, opportunities and the autonomy of women. She said “we are aware that it is impossible to build a fair society as far as women and young girls don’t have the chance to take decisions about their own lives.”



The document addresses sectors such as education, healthcare and biotechnology which the areas employing the largest number of Cuban women, according to recent stats.