Cuba and Germany Address Agribusiness Trade





Havana, May 25 (ACN) Cuban and German entrepreneurs will address opportunities for cooperation with Germany in the agribusiness sector in tune with the island’s export and import priorities, during a virtual forum on May 27.



According to the ProCuba website, which promotes foreign trade and investment opportunities, the forum will serve as a meeting point for all those interested in doing business with Cuban companies in the agribusiness sector.



The initiative was organized by Germany’s Office for the Promotion of Trade and Investment in Cuba in coordination with Cuban Chamber of Commerce. The forum targets food and technology import and export companies.



The program includes presentations and exchanges by representatives of the ministries of Agriculture and the Food Industry. Also on the agenda is the Cuban export offer for Germany including high-quality products and foodstuffs.