US blockade affects Cuban textile company





MATANZAS, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) The blockade imposed by the United States directly affects the textile factory, Eddio Teijeiro Textile Company (Bellotex), located in Matanzas(western Cuba)with limitations to import raw materials and spare parts, and increased costs due to the need to trade with intermediaries.



The industry located in this city, the only one that manufactures blankets for the cultivation of the world-famous Cuban tobacco, also suffers from the persecution abroad of products derived from the valuable plant.



Humberto Rodriguez Alonso, general director of Bellotex, told the Cuban News Agency that acquiring spinning technology parts is a challenge due to the cruel U.S. policy, which prevents many vessels from docking in Cuban ports.



We suffer the limitations to acquire components such as transmission belts for our machinery, and other specific elements to produce synthetic ropes, he stated.



He added that given the difficulties in accessing direct suppliers of raw materials such as acrylic fiber, which is not produced in Cuba, going to intermediaries makes the product about 20 % more expensive.



Rodriguez Alonso indicated that the work of innovators at the Textile Enterprise is essential to keep its old equipment in operation, with creative solutions such as the one used to extend the useful life of the gumming machine, without which the whole industry would be paralyzed.



Bellotex also manufactures bedding blankets and polypropylene ropes, among other products, and as part of its daily work, the 379-strong workforce complies with biosecurity measures to prevent the transmission of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus.