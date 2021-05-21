Cuban Economy Facing Exceptional Scenario in 2021





Havana, May 20 (ACN) Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil said that the island’s economy has developed amidst an exceptional scenario over the past four months of the year marked by the impact by the coronavirus and the strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Cuban people.



Although the island has achieved modest results that aim at recovery despite a shortage in the offer of goods, the country still looks at a possible 6 percent economic growth this year, the minister said.



Minister Fernandez said that the GDP projection is based on an expected 2.2 million tourists, favorable performance of exports like nickel and telecommunications and the improvement of the role of the socialist companies along with the private sector.