CADECA announces suspension of hard currency exchanges at airports





HAVANA, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) The Sociedad Mercantil Cubana Casas de Cambio S.A. (CADECA), announced the suspension of the freely convertible currency (MLC) exchange services in offices located at international airports.



“At present, taking into account the low availability of foreign currency in our bureau de change establishments (Casas de Cambio), we are forced to take this decision as of May 20, 2021,” CADECA reported in an official note issued Wednesday.



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a considerable reduction in the number of international tourists and therefore a significant deficit of freely convertible currency that CADECA usually buys,” the entity adds.



CADECA is the Cuban financial entity in charge of providing these services to individuals and legal entities through a nationwide network of offices in our cities, as well as in tourist areas such as airports, hotels and ports.