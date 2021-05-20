Cuba at the 41 Spain’s International Tourism Fair





Havana, May 19 (ACN) Cuba is taking part at the 41st Madrid International Tourism Fair in which the island’s delegation will exchange with tour operators and air line companies in the tourist market to reactivate Spanish tourism to Cuba.



The information was released by Cuban tourism minister Juan Carlos Garcia on his Twitter account. While the official site of the fair said that the event is the meeting point for world tourist professionals.



Last year’s Spanish tourism fair was attended by representatives of over 11 thousand companies from 165 countries.