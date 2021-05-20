All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
20
May Thursday

Air Canada To Reopen Flights to Cuba Next Summer



Havana, May 19 (ACN) Air Canada airlines said it expects to fly to Cuba and other sun-and-beach destinations in the Caribbean in summer.

Reservations are available at Canada Airlines for July, departing from Toronto and Montreal, according to the tourism Travel to Cuba magazine.

Air Canada will fly to Varadero, and cayo coco key, popular sun-and-beach destinations here, with one weekly flight beginning July 3rd.

Canada is a main source of tourists to Cuba, so the island has the Northern country as its main market of vacationers.

 

