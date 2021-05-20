Cuban President to participate in Eurasian Supreme Economic Council meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, will participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, to be held via videoconference on Friday, May 21, Cubaminrex reported today.



Cuba attended this meeting for the first time on December 11, 2020, when it was granted observer country status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website remarks.



At the time, President Díaz-Canel ratified his country’s commitment to develop economic, trade and cooperation ties with the EEU and its Member States.



The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the highest body of the Union, is made up of the heads of the member states (Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan), who meet at least once a year to discuss major issues related to EEU's activity as well as strategies of, and prospects for, the development of integration.