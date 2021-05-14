Foreign Minister Denounces US Blockade Impact on Cuban People





Havana, May 13 (ACN) The Cuban people’s everyday life is under the effects of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, strengthened in times of pandemic, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter account.



In his message the Cuban government official called for the end of the US siege which, like the pandemic impact Cuba families and he linked his post to a video revealing the main damage caused by the US’s hostile Cuba policy on the island.



The video tells about the stiffening of the blockade by the former US Donald Trump administration with harsh sanctions against the island under the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 240 coercive measures were adopted since 2017 to destroy Cuban economy.



It’s not just the strengthening of the blockade but the use of methods that made the economic war even more aggressive, which led to the material shortage affecting Cubans’ everyday life today, the video explains.



The over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba is the longest and more damaging system of unilateral coercive measures ever implemented against a nation.