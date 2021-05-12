Cuba keeps developing work in renewable energy sources





HOLGUIN, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) The Holguin Electric Company is expanding projects for the implementation of the Renewable Energy Development Program in all sectors of society, thus making possible a change in the energy matrix and the use of clean energy.



Based on the inexhaustible resources that make an efficient and ecological change of electricity viable, the practices and projects for the use of Renewable Energy Sources (REF) have been extended throughout the eastern territory, Fernando Hechevarria Pupo, director of the Base Business Unit (UEB) of this branch in this territory, told the Cuban News Agency .



To date, he pointed out, there are about 5,000 sites, distributed in the 14 municipalities of the province that use these energy sources, including solar panels and heaters, windmills, forest biomass furnaces, biogas, hydraulic rams and photovoltaic and hydroelectric pumping, as key ways to expand the processes of electricity generation.



Currently, real possibilities are being studied to expand its potential in business groups based on a methodology that makes its implementation possible, among whose contributions are the low costs of electricity, especially in the agricultural sector, through the use of agro-ecology.



In addition, for this gradual change of the energy matrix, the increase of photovoltaic parks is included, facilitating the production of more Megawatts/hour (MW) and also studying the possibilities for the use of hydroelectric dams in the municipalities of these territories and Moa.



With these practices, considered by the top authorities of the country as a priority for socio-economic development, the efficiency and security in the supply of electricity is significantly increased, as well as energy independence to reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, thus counteracting the natural and economic effects of climate change.