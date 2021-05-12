Cuban producers focus on pig breeding through alternative methods





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Pig production in Cuba is one of the sectors that has been most affected in recent months, mainly due to the lack of animal feed, however producers are working to reverse this situation while seeking alternatives.



Orelvis Gonzalez Castillo, producer of the La Claudia farm belonging to the Cuba-Venezuela Friendship cooperative in Havana, explained to the Cuban News Agency that their production is focused on raising small livestock, mainly pigs, and that in a few years of work they have achieved important results.



Since July 26 of last year, Gonzalez Castillo has been raising Creole pigs, a species that, according to him, is quite resistant and also absorbs a more rustic diet composed mainly of palmiche, sugar cane, protein plants and by-products of the mini-industries.



For the grazing of the Creole pigs, they have a fenced area which has the perspective of being enlarged, since today they have about one hundred animals.



This producer also pointed out that since 2015 they have been focusing on the production of white pork through a pork agreement, accumulating a delivery of 220 tons, and highlighting as a very significant year 2018, when almost 75 tons were given.



The company provides 6.2 tons of feed for each breeder that the farm has and this should result in a ton and a half of meat that will be delivered for marketing.



This is a challenge, Gonzalez Castillo stated, but work is being done to mix the feed with by-products from the dairy industry and with protein plants, which has yielded good results. The strategy implemented by the workers has been to dispense with pre-fattening pigs and rely solely on the breeders, which at the moment total 15 from the State and 10 belonging to the farmer.



The 30 priority measures approved by the country to increase food production include one related to recovering state production in the 26 integral swine farms, ensuring their food base from by-products, protein plants and palmiche, a food base that is also established for individual producers.