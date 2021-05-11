Cuban stores in hard currency for the agricultural sector already offer tractors





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) Stores in seven of the country's provinces that sell goods for the agricultural sector in freely convertible currency (MLC) already have tractors among their offerings, which will be sold exclusively to agricultural producers.



According to Granma newspaper, a total of 14 vehicles have been distributed, and another 10 will shortly arrive, as part of the actions undertaken by the Logistics Business Group of the Ministry of Agriculture (Gelma by its Spanish acronym), for the restocking of the network of MLC stores for the agricultural sector.



Maria del Carmen Fages Plasencia, vice president of Gelma, pointed out that these are small tractors of 32, 80 and 82 horsepower, the last ones with air-conditioned cabins.



The first fleet, she added, is destined for Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Villa Clara, Sancti Spiritus, Santiago de Cuba and Granma provinces, where producers' requests have been received.



The directive specified that among the main requirements to obtain the equipment, the most important is to have the financing, and the payment will be made through a magnetic card in the store.



In addition, to make the purchase it is necessary to present a certificate from the Municipal Delegate of Agriculture, which accredits the producer, Fages Plasencia continued.



The tractors are the result of the negotiation of a consignation from the Central Company of Supply and Sales of Heavy Transport Equipment and its Parts (Transimport).