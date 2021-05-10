All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
10
May Monday

Cuban Vice-president Supervising Local Food Programs



Havana, May 7 (ACN) As part of an island tour to supervise local food programs, Cuban Vicepresident Salvador Valdes today checked the food distribution program in the south –central city of Cienfuegos.

On his Twitter account Cienfuegos governor Alexandre Corona announced the visit by the vice president to his province.

Previously, Valdes met with agricultural authorities and Communist Party officials in the province of Sancti Spiritus where he visited food production facilities and learned about the plans for local food sovereignty as well as actions underway to encourage food production.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News