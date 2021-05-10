Cuban Vice-president Supervising Local Food Programs





Havana, May 7 (ACN) As part of an island tour to supervise local food programs, Cuban Vicepresident Salvador Valdes today checked the food distribution program in the south –central city of Cienfuegos.



On his Twitter account Cienfuegos governor Alexandre Corona announced the visit by the vice president to his province.



Previously, Valdes met with agricultural authorities and Communist Party officials in the province of Sancti Spiritus where he visited food production facilities and learned about the plans for local food sovereignty as well as actions underway to encourage food production.