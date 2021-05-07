Raising production, ANAP's maxim on its 60th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) The National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP) will dedicate its 60th anniversary to the promotion of anything that helps a rapid increase in agricultural production and to realize the changes stemming from Task Ordering.



At a meeting with ANAP grassroots members, Rafael Santiesteban Pozo, president of the organization, praised the motivation and happiness of producers following the recent measures implemented by the Government to encourage greater levels of agricultural output.



In statements to the medida, Santiesteban Pozo stressed that ANAP is still working on contracting and marketing issues to boost and diversify production and increase cattle breeding for self-consumption.



ANAP has 397,204 members organized in 3,314 grassroots organizations. More than 78,000 of them are women and more than 36,000 are young people.



On May 17, the Association will celebrate its 60th anniversary.