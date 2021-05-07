Indian hotel chain MGM Muthu Hotels expands in Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) The hotel chain MGM Muthu Hotels is expanding its tourist facilities in Cuba in light of the positive reception of this destination by foreign travelers attracted to Cuba’s beautiful beaches, safety levels and kind population.



Rafael López, C.E.O. of this agency in the country, told ACN that MGM Muthu Group’s recent investments in Cuba include the construction of a large hotel in Havana, together with the Gaviota Group. This facility, close to the National Aquarium, will also have a shopping mall.



Also in the plans for this part of the Island is another hotel with 480 rooms. The first one, called Grand Muthu Almirante Beach, is a five-star facility with 514 rooms located at the seaside resort of Guardalavaca.



Cuba is the first and only tourist destination that this chain has promoted for almost three years in the Caribbean area. MGM Muthu—a ten-year-old Indian group based in Portugal—runs five hotels in Havana, Varadero Beach, and Cayo Guillermo in the province of Ciego de Avila, and one soon to be opened in Holguin. The chain has 54 hotels in countries such as France, England, Spain and Scotland.