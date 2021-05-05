Important Cuban tourist destination promotes its services in online fair





HOLGUIN, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) The delegation of the ministry of tourism in Holguin(eastern Cuba) and its respective travel agencies are promoting these days, through digital platforms, the different services and the natural and recreational benefits available in the province, both for the domestic and foreign markets.



Carlos Alvarez, commercial specialist of the entity, told the Cuban News Agency that from this online meeting they intend to strengthen ties with customers, through the presentation of their tourism products and conditioning projects developed in this stage of reduction of services due to the spread of COVID-19.



The informative program includes for this day an exchange through videoconference with important markets of the Latin American and European continents that send clients to the Holguin tourist destination, with an update on the latest proposals and their projections with a view to the reopening of services once the epidemiological situation is restored.



In addition, the facilities located in the tourist poles of Pesquero and Guardalavaca will be promoted, where the five-star Gran Muthu Almirante Beach Hotel, which will start providing services on July 1, will be among the most innovative products of this last stage in the province.