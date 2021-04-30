Cuban Vice-President toured several areas and productive poles of Holguín





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) Salvador Valdés Mesa, Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, toured in the Cuban eastern province of Holguín important zones and productive poles where he checked the progress of the crop programs linked to the current spring campaign and the actions aimed at achieving local self-sufficiency.



During his tour, Valdes Mesa checked the productive works in the Roberto Escudero sugarcane cooperative, in the municipality of Báguanos, as well as the irrigation systems that favor 1,700 hectares of that cane, various crops and livestock.



The drip irrigation actions being undertaken in this entity are among the most significant in the territory, executed by the AZCUBA Sugar Company, with an investment of 12 million pesos, linking its areas to the East West Transfer under construction from territories in the municipality of Mayarí, which supplies a large part of these agricultural systems in the province of Holguín.



It is expected that once the implementation of the pumping station in that area is concluded, 53 percent of the lands that make up this productive base will be favored, which also inserts its program to the development of Local Development Projects and Life Task (the Cuban environmental policy).



Valdés Mesa emphasized that this constitutes a relevant investment, which must be exploited to the maximum, diversifying its use in the various productive bases, in addition to strategically using the labor force in the production of sugarcane and in various crops that allow local consumption, in the first instance, and also towards commercialization in the territory.



He also emphasized that these areas contribute in an influential way to food sovereignty and national security, with important productions, both for human and animal consumption.



In this sense, he urged to increase and diversify production, especially of sugarcane, avoiding the relapse of the shoots, and valued the possibility of increasing the production of sugar for national consumption and for export, as well as the processing of alcohols for beverage and those used in the pharmaceutical industry.



He was also interested in the living conditions of the families in the rural communities where agricultural work is carried out, where all the services provided to the people must be improved, taking into account that the main work force in charge of carrying out the agro-productive programs is concentrated in those places.



He also verified the irrigation systems of the plantations of the productive pole Ramón 2, and the work for pest control through biological means, implemented by the Center for Reproduction of Entomophages and Entomopathogens, both associated to Empresa Agropecuaria Guatemala, in the municipality of Cueto.



During his tour, Valdés Mesa also visited in the morning hours the Biofactory for the production of high-quality seeds, recently inaugurated in the provincial capital to obtain vitroplants, mainly banana, malanga and yam varieties, which will be used in the different productive forms of the territory.