Cuba is a plus for tourism in the region, Roc Hotels executive affirms





VARADERO, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Cuba, due to its control of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a guarantee for tourism in the region, said Angel Sanchez, director of operations of the hotel chain Roc Hotels, for the Caribbean region, at the Roc Arenas Doradas, in this resort city, to the press.

It is obvious that if there is a country that s outstanding in the management of the epidemic at world level it is Cuba, the incidence of cases is not significant if compared with neighboring countries and outside the environment, he said.



The hotel expert noted that the island is a safe destination, "we are convinced that, if not the safest, is among them, and that is the basis that will help us to continue growing, now we restart with the Russian market, thanks to compliance with the protocols is our second experience during the pandemic stage, as we reopen in November 2020".



We depend not only on the controls of the Cuban state, but also on the management of the situation in other countries, which prevent the arrival of a greater number of tourists to the Caribbean nation; but we hope to recover part of the European market and Canada will soon give us good news, the manager announced.



During the inactivity period due to COVID-19, the Roc Arenas Doradas Hotel, in the Hicacos Peninsula, was improved in a large part of the facility, the lobby and the folder were renovated, and its 316 rooms are ready to receive vacationers, Mirielys Miranda, deputy commercial director in Varadero, told the Cuban News Agency.



The Spanish chain Roc Hotels has Barlovento, Varadero and Arenas Doradas in the resort, Lagunas del Mar in Cayo Santa Maria and the Presidente Hotel in Havana, an icon of architecture and comfort.