﻿ Mariel Special Development Zone improve transport with 100% Cuban capital





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) With the approval of the trading company Ferromar S.A. as a user of the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), this productive and logistics platform located in western Cuba strengthens its transportation services.



According to a statement published on the ZEDM's website, Ferromar S.A., with 100 percent Cuban capital, will be dedicated to the transportation of cargo and passengers by rail.



Likewise, this corporation will undertake the repair, maintenance and conservation of the railway infrastructure and equipment.



The entry into operation of this entity contributes to the fulfillment of the ZEDM's Development and Business Program, and will help to increase the efficiency, safety and integrity of transportation services, while paving the way for the participation of foreign capital in the railway sector, according to the information.



Ferromar S.A. is the 57th business to be authorized in this strategic enclave of Cuba, and with its incorporation, the number of users in operation increases to 33.



The ZEDM's Business and Development Program, conceived in phases, currently has among its main goals the strengthening of infrastructure and services, to make them competitive in terms of quality, comprehensiveness and prices.