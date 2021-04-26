Russian tourists are satisfied with services and biosecurity in Varadero





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26(ACN) Ivis Fernández Peña, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) in the Cuban province of Matanzas, said that the Russian tourists shows high levels of satisfaction with the services and biosafety standards in this seaside resort city.



During a meeting presided over by authorities of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP) based in this locality, the official informed that more than 2,700 international clients are currently enjoying this sun and beach resort, 1,500 of them from Russia.



By next May, more than 21,800 tourists from the Russian market are expected to arrive in Varadero, said Fernandez Peña, who emphasized the strict compliance with biosecurity measures to avoid the transmission of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, especially in hotels.



The Mintur delegate affirmed that a strict level of demand is maintained with respect to the performance of the sector's personnel in order to avoid contagion and protect clients and workers, both in tourist facilities and in the community.



When analyzing the complex epidemiological situation in the municipality of Cárdenas, Liván Izquierdo Alonso, president of the CDP, indicated to correct mistakes, increase the rigor of sanitary inspections, in addition to working on the recruitment and training of human resources in the Public Health sector.



In Cárdenas there is a high risk because the number of cases is high (276 active cases in the last week), and the virus causing COVID-19 affects even people who are usually considered at lower risk, the lives of those who do not comply with the sanitary measures are in danger, said Izquierdo Alonso.



The president of the CDP called for taking all precautions to protect health personnel, essential in the front line of the battle against COVID-19, at the Julio Aristegui Villamil territorial hospital, an institution which has had 25 patients infected in the current outbreak.



Mario Sabines Lorenzo, vice-president of the Provincial Defense Council of Matanzas, insisted on the need to classify patients well and quickly to save lives, and to increase the effectiveness of the investigation, since in Cárdenas half of the infected patients are still detected after going to the on-call bodies.