Cuba continues presentation of the economy and budget plan





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) In Cuba, more than 91 % of the 60, 099 assemblies planned in the political process of information and presentation of the Plan of the economy and the Budget, which is in its final phase of implementation, have already been held.



The member of the National Secretariat of the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym), Jose Antonio Perez, told the newspaper Trabajadores, that the meetings with the representatives are close to 90 %, and so far 1,798,218 workers and 124,743 representatives have participated.



Although the schedule established that the process was to end on March 31, it was necessary to extend it due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the labor collectives.



The main aspects addressed have been related to the increase of exports and the decrease of imports; the need to favor the development and strengthening of industry, despite the limitations of resources; as well as the increase of productive chains, not only in the business sector, but also with the non-state one.



In addition, it has been highlighted the importance of increasing food production and the role of the trade union movement in this regard, as well as efficiency, savings, productivity, quality, the strengthening of innovative work and the implementation of the 43 measures to give greater autonomy and strength to the socialist state enterprise.