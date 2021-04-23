Cuban and Arab Emirates to Boost Commercial Relations





Havana, April 22 (ACN) With the aim of boosting bilateral commercial and economic relations between Cuba and the United Arab Emirates, the chambers of Commerce of both nations signed an MOU Thursday.



The document establishes a cooperation framework between the two chambers of commerce and business communities.



Last October, the presidents of the two chambers, Cuban Antonio Carricarte and Arabian Humaid Bin Salem exchanged during a video conference about their interest in promoting bilateral commercial relations.



The United Arab Emirates and Cuba established diplomatic relations in 2002. The Arab country opened its embassy in Havana in 2015 and Cuba opened its diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi in 2018.