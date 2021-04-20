Cuba increases sanitizing alcohol gel production capacity





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Cuba has increased its production capacity of domestic sanitizing and antibacterial alcohol gel, with the aim of helping to protect the population against COVID-19.



The production increase is possible after the start of operations of a new manufacturing plant of this product, located in the eastern plant Arquimedes Colina, said Marisbelis Rousseau, Institutional Development and Communication specialist of the Engineering and Technical Services Company (Tecnoazucar) to Prensa Latina.



The facility, which began operating in early 2021, will produce 15,000 liters of this type of alcohol this year, a volume that will be joined to that of the plant located in Havana, the largest of the two that are part of the Sugar Enterprise Group (Azcuba), to which Tecnoazucar is part of.

According to the directive, the Havana plant has been producing sanitizing alcohol gel in units of 50 and 250 milliliters for several years, and with the outbreak of the pandemic, it expanded the range of product containers to 1.5 and 20 liters.



In view of the growth in demand due to the disease, the Havana plant produced last 2020 a total of 145,000 liters of this kind of alcohol, out of the 70,000 planned in its production plan.



According to Rousseau, a plant to manufacture 100,000 liters of these sanitizers and antibacterials, located near the former Alvarez Mola plant, in Camaguey(eastern region), some 500 kilometers east of Havana, is also in installation process.