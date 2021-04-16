U.S. blockade causes extensive damage to the Cuban transport sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) The U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba causes significant losses in the transport system. In the March 2019-May 2020 period alone, the sector suffered damages worth USD 312,027, 430.



A note from the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations, published on the Foreign Ministry's website, highlights in particular the measures adopted in 2019 by the previous administration in Washington to prevent fuel supplies to Cuba.



According to the information, the intensified siege made it impossible for the Island to purchase the B-100 aviation fuel planned for the months of August, September and October 2019, and as a result, 2,503 hours of productive flight time were not executed, with losses in the order of 855,229 dollars.



Likewise, the company Ómnibus Nacionales reported damages to its production and service program in excess of 51 million dollars owing to the ban on the arrival of fuel supplies to the country.



For the same reason, between September and December 2019, Cuba registered serious damages to the public bus system, including some 75,800,000 passengers who could not be transported.



The note refers that the company Consultores Marítimos S.A. reports damages amounting to 160,000 dollars as a result of the cancellation of permits to cruise companies to operate in Cuban ports, a situation that forced most of them to rescind their contracts with Cuban companies.

Official figures have it that damages to the Caribbean nation accumulated during almost six decades of blockade amount to more than 144 billion dollars.